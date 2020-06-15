Share:

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday said that the country would witness annular solar eclipse on June 21 during which the sun would appear like a circle or ring of light.

"The eclipse will be visible in many countries of Africa and Asia, including Pakistan, where in some parts, partial and complete halo of light will be seen," PMD notified.

The Met department said that the eclipse will start at 8:40am and would end at 2:34pm across the country . However, it will start at 9:26 am in Karachi, would reach its peak at 11:40am, ending at 12:46pm in the city.

Solar eclipse happens when the moon passes directly between the Earth and the sun, but the type of the eclipse depends on how far away the moon is from the Earth.

Experts had warned people not to look directly at the sun without any protective eye apparatus as it could damage eyesight. The radiation would be much more direct than it was during the last solar eclipse that occurred previously.