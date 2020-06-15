Share:

MIRPUR - AJK President Sardar Masood Khan while terming Turkey as a symbol of dignity and justice in the contemporary world, said that Pakistan and Turkey are brotherly Muslim countries and have identical stand and approach on important global issues including Kashmir.

He said this in a video message on Sunday on the occasion of the launching of the web portal of International Civil Society and Strategic Advocacy Organization, Kashmir Civitas in the Turkish language, the AJK Presidential secretariat informed the media.

“Pakistan and Turkey are two countries but their people feel as if they are one homeland. Their hearts beat together. Turkey today has become a symbol of dignity and justice.” Khan said.

The AJK President expressed his confidence that Kashmir Civitas web portal will create new digital space across the globe to highlight the plight of the Kashmiri people - the killings, blinding, torture, sexual violence, dispossession, land grab - in the Indian Occupied Kashmir and provides an advocacy platform for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

Describing relationship between Turkey and Jammu and Kashmir as brotherly and time-tested, Masood said AJK will never forget that Turkey was the first international responder to the 2005 devastating earthquake and it had helped us rebuild three cities in the earthquake affected areas and left behind an imprint and signature of friendship all over Azad Kashmir.

Recently, he maintained that he himself had paid many visits to Turkey and personally witnessed the warmth of the Turkish people for the people of Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir.

Expressing gratitude for the unflinching support of the people and the government of Turkey to the Kashmir issue, he said that we hope that Turkey will play an active role in the resolution of Kashmir issue.

He particularly thanked the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and said that while adopting a principled stand on the Kashmir issue, he had forcefully represented sentiments of the Kashmiri people in the UN General Assembly, and while in his address to the parliament of Pakistan, he reiterated his stand.