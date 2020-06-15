Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Residents of Aurangabad and Soomro Para areas staged a protest demonstration in Soomro Para over unavailability of power for the last 48 hours here on Sunday.

Report said that residents led by Faizan Soomro, Muhammad Khalid Shaikh and Maqsood Rajput raised slogans against the Hesco Satellite Town sub divisional officers. Protesters told the media persons that they were deprived of power supply for the last 48 hours as concerned Hesco officials had taken their faulty power transformer for repair purpose but despite passing two days they had failed to install their power transformer to restore their power supply. They said despite their complaint no action had been taken by Hesco officials as yet.

They lamented that they were not being provided water amid severe heat. They said they were unable to wash their hands and faces to implement SOPs of the government.

No Hesco official was yet arrived there while deputy commissioner Mirpurkhas Zahid Hussain Memon on the complaint took notice and directed the Hesco engineer Mirpurkhas division to ensure installing the power transformer in the above area without any delay to restore power supply. Later, the protesters dispersed peacefully.