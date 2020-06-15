Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the federal cabinet here on Tuesday.

The cabinet meeting, which will be chaired by PM Imran Khan, will discuss the five-point agenda.

According to the agenda of the meeting, the federal cabinet will discuss the political and economic situation of the county. The meeting will endorse the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in June 10.

Sources said the approval for the establishment of the Covid-19 fund under State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is also included in the cabinet agenda. The cabinet meeting will approve the further amendments in the Children Act.

The federal cabinet meeting will also discuss the situation arising out of the novel coronavirus in the country.

The federal cabinet in its last meeting had formally agreed upon the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) suggestion to privatise the mega-firm.

The federal cabinet decided to go ahead with the privatization and provide a golden handshake to its employees.

The Prime Minister, Imran Khan had issued special directions saying that although national interest is of primary importance but mill employees must also be compensated in the best way possible.