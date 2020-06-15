Share:

Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to visit Karachi on Tuesday for an overnight visit, sources said on Sunday. During his stay in Karachi, Prime Minister will meet Governor and Chief Minister of Sindh and will get update on situation relating to coronavirus in the port city as well as Interior Sindh. The Prime Minister is also expected to visit some government hospitals in the Interior Sindh including Larkana to check the situation. Prime Minister who has visited the Punjab capital Lahore has said that he will visit all the four provinces to check the coronavirus situation.