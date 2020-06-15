Share:

LAHORE - Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) of Lahore Police in their crackdown against criminals and recovered 19 bikes, 21 mobiles phones, 26 pistols, 02 rifles, 08 magazine, bullets and thousands of rupees from them. SP Dolphins Squad Aisha Butt, while giving details of the weekly performance of both the wings, informed that crime fighters of Dolphins Squad and PRU also recovered narcotics including 38 bottles of liquor from the accused criminals. Dolphin Squad and PRU during vigorous and effective patrolling in the city, checked 28,445 motorbikes, 457 vehicles and 25,548 persons. As many as 167 motorbikes, 09 vehicles and 301 persons were impounded in different Police Stations due to incomplete documents. Dolphins and PRU wings showed immediate response to the all 319 calls received on helpline 15. While promoting Community Policing both Dolphins and PRU helped as many as 130 people on different roads of the city.