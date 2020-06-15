Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah while commenting on the annual budget 2020-20 said people of the country did not rely on the budget document this year due to habit of the regime to make claims it could not fulfill.

Provincial Minister said that it was now a well-known fact that the economic team of the present Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was a completely failed team. The provincial information minister said, “Soon we will see the federal government will be presenting a mini-budget or supplementary budget.” The provincial information minister said that in this budget, instead of giving relief to the working class, farmers and other poor people, relief had been given to the rich class. So the poor were punished and rich were rewarded in buidget.

He said the same International Monetary Fund which Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) considered as a Witch before coming into power, now had become Miss World. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that no relief was given in the budget to the common man. The provincial information minister said that a lot of relief and encouragement had been given to all the businessmen who were associated with the construction business, but nothing had been offered to the laborers who were involved in construction work.

He said that in fact the government should have taken care of the workers who were associated with the construction work and who belonged to the poor class, and not the businessmen who were already earning a lot of money. Syed Nasir Hussain questioned what had been reserved in the budget to deal with Covid 19, which could make a difference or make an impact.

The provincial information minister said that the most urgent need at this time was to take maximum steps in the budget to deal with the coronavirus situation. He said that because the federal government was not serious about the coronavirus pandemic before, and was not serious even now, that was why it did not take any significant steps in this regard in the budget as well.

Nasir Shah said, “Today our cultivator and farmer is very upset to see his crops being destroyed due to the incompetence of this government.” The provincial information minister said that a large part of the economy of the country was based on agriculture, but this ‘failed’ federal government was not paying due attention to the agriculture. He said that just as the people belonging to all walks of life were disturbed by the failed policies of the federal government, so the people belonging to the agriculture sector were frustrated by its failed policies.

Syed Nasir Shah further said that if they did not consider the three months of Covid-19, the last year was the year of lowest recovery in history of Pakistan.

The provincial information minister said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had already rejected the government budget. He said the serious threats faced by the country were not given any importance in the budget. Nasir said the PTI government had presented a traditional budget. The minister claimed that this was the anti-people budget of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and International Monetary Fund.

He said the PTI’s budget had only hurt the common man. Nasir said it was a great surprise that even in such an era of inflation, the PTI did not increase salaries or pensions of government employees in the budget. “We thought the federal government would prepare a budget to first address the issue of the coronavirus pandemic,” he said. He said that this cruel budget is a continuation of PTI’s failures. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that they would expose the anti-people budget at every level. The provincial Information Minister said it was a matter of great concern that the federal budget did not announce any clear policy to protect crops from locust. He said in last year’s budget speech, former President Asif Ali Zardari raised the issue of locust, but this time nothing was said in this regard which was quite unfortunate. The provincial minister said that due to negligence of the federal government, the locust’ problem could become a bigger problem than the coronavirus pandemic. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that it was unfortunate that the budget did not announce the provision of employment or any other kind of relief to the youth. The minister said the budget subsidized pharmaceutical companies instead of providing relief to the youth and the common man. “People reject the anti-poor and anti-labor budget,” he said. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the people of Pakistan would not accept any budget which did not provide any relief to the common man.

The provincial Information Minister said that in this budget, instead of giving relief to the working class, farmers and other poor people, relief had been given to the rich class. “On the one hand, we are telling our elders not to leave their homes in the time of the Coronavirus pandemic, and on the other hand, they have been grossly abused by not increasing their pensions,” he said. Syed Nasir Hussain Shahh said that not only this but also our front line heroes against the Corona virus epidemic including our doctors, nurses and paramedical staff had not been given any special provision in this budget. The provincial Information Minister added that it was expected that a separate health package would be announced in the federal budget for each province so that it could make better arrangements to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, adding that, unfortunately, no such package had been announced in the federal budget. He further said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had reneged on all the promises it had made to the people before coming to power. The provincial Information Minister requested the federal government not to bring any mini budget or supplementary budget or anything like that and to implement the proposed budget. “Because the whole country is currently suffering from the Coronavirus pandemic, we give the PTI government up to a year and say nothing, but they should also, as they call themselves angels, should show up as angels by stopping criticizing their opponents do something productive for the people”, he said.

Meanwhile, Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of the father of the Chairman of Sindh TV Group, Abdul Karim Rajpar and senior journalist Zulfikar Rajpar. In his condolence message, the provincial Information Minister said that may Allah Almighty forgive the deceased and grant him high ranks in the Heaven. He further said in his message that may Allah Almighty grant strength and courage to the family of the deceasex to bear this loss. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that he was with the family of the deceased in this hour of grief.