ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said the federal government had snatched rights of the provinces.

Speaking at a joint news conference here, PPP leaders Nafisa Shah, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Senator Robina Khalid, Tariq Shah and Nazir Dhoki said the federal government had disappointed the nation in the national budget presented on June 12.

Nafisa Shah alleged the federal government had pushed the country into multiple crises.

She said the federal government had deducted up to 12 percent from the share of provinces

The PPP lawmaker said that Pakistan did not need a traditional budget this year because of Covid-19 which was the biggest threat to the lives of Pakistani people.

She said that the budget should have been a people’s budget and in the interest of the public.

Vows to protest against budget 2020-21

She said that this budget was abhorred by every sector in Pakistan because it failed to address the real issues.

“The government gave wrong statistics despite the fact that the pandemic will remain in Pakistan God knows for how long. We will protest against the anti-people budget,” Nafisa Shah said.

She said that the government disappointed employees by not increasing their wages.

“No relief was given to the poor people of Pakistan and the government has Rs 450 billion indirect taxes,” she added.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that the government should have allocated funds to deal with Covid-19 and should have also given more health budget to the provinces so that the patients could be looked after.

“No relief package was announced for health workers. The Prime Minister always followed the countries which messed up their fight against Covid-19,” he said.

The lawmaker said that an individual has been imposed on Pakistan who is not capable of running the country or putting the economy on the right track.

Senator Rubina Khalid said an All Parties Conference was held in Peshawar where very important decisions had been taken.

She said that it was very unfortunate that the people who have made this federal budget will also make the budget for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The health system in KP is in tatters and oxygen is not available in hospitals in KP,” she added.

Member National Assembly Tariq Shah said that the government is putting people in misery instead of providing them relief.

“This budget has nothing for government employees and the poor people of Pakistan,” he regretted.

He said that the government has totally ignored the agriculture sector and the food security was under threat.