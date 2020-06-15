Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday telephoned former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and inquired about his health.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was tested positive for COVID-19 couple of days ago, said a press release issued by the party secretariat.

Bilawal Bhutto expressed concern over the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country and urged the government for taking action according to the advice of doctors and health experts.

PPP chief said that he was concerned not only about health of public but also the health workers who were sacrificing their lives in the line of their duty. Chairman PPP also prayed for early recovery of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Meanwhile, Chairman PPP telephoned former speaker KP Karamatullah Chagharmati and condoled with him on his brother’s death. He also prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul.