LAHORE - Punjab Budget for the next fiscal year 2020-2021 will be presented on Monday (today]. Provincial Minister for Finance Hashim Jawan Bakhat will present the budget in the session of provincial assembly at a local hotel in Lahore at 2:00 P.M Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Finance Department in a statement has said that for the first time, the budget proposals have been prepared with the consultation of all stakeholders.