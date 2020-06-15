Share:

The Punjab government will present a budget of Rs2.222 trillion today in the provincial assembly with an expected total annual development outlay of Rs338.5 billion. The Punjab Sales Tax is expected to be slashed to 5% for the majority of services.

Provincial Minister for Finance Hashim Jawan Bakhat will present the budget in the session of provincial assembly to be held at a local hotel in Lahore at 2:00 PM.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Finance Department in a statement has said that for the first time, the budget proposals have been prepared with the consultation of all stakeholders.