LAHORE - Law Minister Punjab Raja Basharat was re-elected unopposed as President of Punjab Kabaddi Association (PKA) for a four-year term during the PKA meeting held here at the Sports Board Punjab (SBP) on Sunday. Tahir Waheed Jutt has been elected as General Secretary of the association while Hassan Raza Khawaja as Finance Secretary. During its meeting the PKA also restored divisional system for the kabaddi in the province besides forming an advisory committee to review affairs of the port at district and divisional level. Talking to media after his re-election, newly-elected PKA President Raja Basharat thanked all the district and divisional members of the association, who had reposed their confidence, reiterating the zeal to work with the same zeal as he had done in his previous stint as president of Punjab kabaddi. He said Kabaddi was the national sport of 80 percent rural population of the province, adding that he would work day and night to for the uplift of the most popular sport. The PKA chief said the players across the province will be patronised through talent hunt, adding that all efforts would be made so that the sport of kabaddi could regain its lost glory. “Pakistan kabaddi is the reigning world champion and the need to groom such talent which could help defend the world title next year,” he said. Raja Basharat said the PKA would work in close collaboration with Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) for the promotion of the game.