RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) would hold first virtual Rawal International Expo 2020 in August. RCCI President Saboor Malik told APP, this International Rawal Expo would be different in its kind, it would be be held virtually this year by providing opportunity to the business community of the new normal ways. Through virtual platform buyers and sellers will be connected online where everyone can see the products and other information on different sectors mainly electronics, machinery, services, textile, pharma and food etc.