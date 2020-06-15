Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of veteran film actress Sabiha Khanam. In a tweet, the minister said that with her death, a golden chapter of the unforgettable era of Pakistani film has ended. With her artistic talents, she gained a unique identity in Pakistan and abroad. Her role in the development of the film industry and the promotion of art was very important, remarked Senator Shibli Faraz. He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude. Sabiha Khanam had passed away in the United States at the age of 84.