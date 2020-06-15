Share:

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab has said that the Sindh Assembly would be amending its rules today to add a provision allowing for the speaker to hold online sessions of the assembly in case of emergency or when it is impracticable.

Murtaza Wahab took to Twitter on Monday and stated that after this step, Sindh will become the first assembly in Pakistan to use technology for its sessions.

Last month, Minister for Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry had proposed holding a virtual meeting of the Parliament amid the coronavirus pandemic in the country.