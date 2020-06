Share:

KARACHI - Keeping in view the growing number of coronavirus cases in Sindh, the provincial government on Sunday withdrew its earlier notification allowing cattle markets to establish ahead of Eid ul Adha.

According to reports, the final decision on allowing cattle markets to set up in the province will be taken in a meeting on Monday.

On June 4, the government of Sindh had allowed establishing cattle markets in the province for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals ahead of Eid ul Adha.