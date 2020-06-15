Share:

KARACHI - As many as 2,287 new cases of the coronavirus were detected in Sindh during the last 24 hours while 15 more patients died, lifting the death toll to 831.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from the CM House on Sunday. He said that 11,197 tests were conducted which led to the detection of 2,287 cases that constituted 20.5 percent result.

The CM informed that so far as many as 298,332 tests had been conducted in the province which helped detect 53,805 cases that constituted an overall 18 percent positive result.

Murad Shah further said that 15 more patients lost their lives while struggling against the virus. “Now death toll from the COVID-19 has reached 831 which makes up 1.5 percent of the total number of patients,” he revealed. He said of 27,368 patients who were under treatment at present, 25,483 were in isolation at their homes, 96 were at isolation centers and 1,789 were at different hospitals. He added that 573 patients were in a critical condition, of whom 80 had been shifted on ventilators. Murad said that 1,219 patients had recovered overnight and discharged from the hospitals and quarantine centers. “The number of patients who have recovered so far has reached 25,606 which shows 47.7 percent recovery rate,” he elaborated.

Giving district-wise break-up of the Covid-19 cases in the provincial capital, the CM said that out of 2,287 fresh cases, 1499 had been reported from Karachi. “There are 418 fresh cases in district South, 369 in East, 242 in Central, 185 in Korangi, 163 in West and 122 in Malir,” the chief minister informed.

He said that Sukkur had 68 cases, Khairpur 49, Hyderabad 44, Ghotki 39, Matiari 38, Shaheed Benazirabad 37, Larkana 22, Sanghar 20, Mirpurkhas 15, Kashmore 14, Jamshoro 13, Sujawal 10, Thatta eight, Shikarpur and Dadu seven each, Badin four, Umerkot and Naushehroferoze three each, while Kambar and Jacobabad had one case each.

Murad Ali Shah urged people of Sindh to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs), wear masks while going outside and avoid overcrowding.