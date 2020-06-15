Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Law and Social Welfare Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja has said that an effective implementation of the government specified standard operating procedures (SOPs) is the only cure to COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking to the media on Sunday, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the biggest advocate of the poor man in such difficult times. He lamented that citizens did not abide by the rules for easing of lockdown before Eid. The main reason for the current large-scale spread of coronavirus was that people did not take care of the SOPs, the minister said.

Raja Basharat said, “It is a responsibility of every citizen to take care of the safety norms, laid down under the SOPs.”

He warned that if people would not take care of the SOPs, smart lockdown would be imposed in their localities. He appealed to the people to cooperate with the government in enhancing awareness for prevention pf coronavirus.

Raja Basharat re-elected unopposed President of Punjab Kabaddi

Meanwhile, Raja Basharat was re-elected unopposed as President of the Punjab Kabaddi Association for a four-year term during the PKA meeting at the Punjab Sports Board (PSB).

Tahir Waheed Jutt has been elected as General Secretary of the association while Hassan Raza Khawaja was chosen as the Finance Secretary through a majority vote.

The Punjab Kabaddi Association (KBA), during its meeting also restored divisional system for Kabaddi in the province besides forming an advisory committee to review affairs of the port at district and divisional level.

Talking to the media men after his re-election as President for another term, the newly elected President Raja Basharat thanked all the district and divisional members of the Punjab Kabbadi Association who had reposed their confidence in him and reiterated that he would show the same zeal to work as he had done in his previous stint as President of Punjab Kabaddi.

He said Kabaddi was the national sport of 80 percent rural population of the province, adding that he would work day and night to for the uplift of the most popular sport. Newly-elected President said the players across the province will be patronised through talent-hunt, adding that all efforts would be made so that sport of Kabaddi could regain its lost glory.

“Pakistan is the reigning world champion and the need to groom such talent which could help defend the world title next year”, he responded.

Raja Basharat said Punjab Kabaddi Association would work in close collaboration with Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) for the promotion of the sport.