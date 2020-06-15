Share:

LAHORE - Reading of Holy Quran with Urdu translation has been made compulsory in the public sector universities across Punjab, said a handout issued by the Governor House.

According to the details, Punjab Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar, who is also the Chancellor of Universities in Punjab, has announced this decision in consultation with the Vice-Chancellors of all the universities. The handout said that a formal notification to this effect has also been issued.

It further said that universities would decide about the credit hours and other micro academic details in this regard before start of lecturers on the Holy Quran.

Giving further details, the statement said that the lecturers in all the universities of Punjab would recite the Qur’an to the students with its translation and it would be mandatory for the students to attend in this lecture. The Quran syllabus would be taught in universities in addition to Islamic studies, the handout said.

Commenting on the decision, Punjab Governor Ch. Sarwar said that Quran was the source of real guidance for us. “It is only by following the teachings of the Qur’an that we can improve ourselves in the world and prepare for the hereafter. He said that the Holy Qur’an was the complete code of life revealed to our Prophet to guide the world. He said that the Holy Quran would be taught with meaning to the students in all the universities of Punjab so that they could take guidance from it and become a good person.

Governor said that he had formed a 7-member committee headed by Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Niaz Akhtar who finalized all the issues after full consultation with the Vice Chancellors of all the universities. He also said that a formal notification had been issued today. “I would like to thank all the Vice Chancellors of Punjab University including Prof. Dr. Niaz Akhtar, Vice Chancellor of GC University Prof. Asghar Zaidi, Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University Prof. Khalid Masood Gondal who have been with me in this noble cause.”, he observed.

Ch Sarwar further stated: “In order to be a good doctor, engineer, scientist or a good scholar, it is necessary to be a good person and a person can be a good person only when good things are learned. You will be able to become a good person by getting full guidance by reading the Holy Quran with a clear mind”.