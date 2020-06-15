Share:

SWAT - Inayat Ullah Khan has been elected President while Syed Jahanzeb as gen­eral secretary of the Swat Bar Associa­tion for the year of 2020-2021.

The annual elections of the Swat Bar Association were held yesterday. Over­all the polling remained peaceful as no untoward incident was reported.

According to the results, Inayatullah Khan Advocate obtained 207 votes and was elected president while his oppo­nent candidate Abdul Wadood Advo­cate received 116 votes.

Ahmed Hussain Advocate secured 192 votes and was elected vice presi­dent against his opponent Akbar Ali Advocate who secured 127 votes.

Likewise, for the general secretary post Syed Jahanzeb was elected while securing 169, as opposed to Zirat Gul Adv who grabbed 151 votes.

Dunya Zeb who clinched 171 votes was elected joint secretary while his opponent Muazam Ali got 148 votes.

Likewise, Arif Ahmed was elected fi­nance secretary and Khawaja Yasir Ad­vocate was elected library secretary for the year 20-2021.

Hundreds of members of the Swat bar association exercised their right to vote during the day-long polling which was held at the District Bar premises.

During the victory speech Inayatul­lah Khan thanked all those who voted and showed tremendous support. He vowed to work tirelessly for the better­ment of the lawyers’ fraternity.