SWAT - Inayat Ullah Khan has been elected President while Syed Jahanzeb as general secretary of the Swat Bar Association for the year of 2020-2021.
The annual elections of the Swat Bar Association were held yesterday. Overall the polling remained peaceful as no untoward incident was reported.
According to the results, Inayatullah Khan Advocate obtained 207 votes and was elected president while his opponent candidate Abdul Wadood Advocate received 116 votes.
Ahmed Hussain Advocate secured 192 votes and was elected vice president against his opponent Akbar Ali Advocate who secured 127 votes.
Likewise, for the general secretary post Syed Jahanzeb was elected while securing 169, as opposed to Zirat Gul Adv who grabbed 151 votes.
Dunya Zeb who clinched 171 votes was elected joint secretary while his opponent Muazam Ali got 148 votes.
Likewise, Arif Ahmed was elected finance secretary and Khawaja Yasir Advocate was elected library secretary for the year 20-2021.
Hundreds of members of the Swat bar association exercised their right to vote during the day-long polling which was held at the District Bar premises.
During the victory speech Inayatullah Khan thanked all those who voted and showed tremendous support. He vowed to work tirelessly for the betterment of the lawyers’ fraternity.