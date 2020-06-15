Share:

The holy, joyous, and precious day of Eid-ul-Fitar is celebrated annually by Muslims. Poverty has tarnished the lives of our Muslim brothers and sisters, mothers, many of whom have no access to food, water, and shelter.

I have more often than not, seen the poor around me on this day, but this time I could not help but allow myself to tear up at their misery. On one side, there are those celebrating, and on the other, there are those desperately in search of food.

I humbly ask my people to be modest in their festivities and give back to the community, for even Allah says, if you give to the poor, it is as if you are giving to the Lord almighty himself.

PARVEZ MOULA BAKHSH,

Karachi.