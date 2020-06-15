Share:

FAISALABAD - Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) has introduced 5 online E-learning courses to facilitate the students amid coronavirus pandemic. According to a spokesman of the authority, government took various measures to overcome corona pandemic. In this connection, all educational institutes including TEVTA colleges were closed by end of August. Therefore, TEVTA has introduced 5 online E-learning courses including Artificial Intelligence, Data Analyst, Data Sciences, E-Commerce Training and Digital Marketing. The intending students can apply for these courses online up to July 26.