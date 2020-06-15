Share:

On Friday, Pakistani security forces claimed to have arrested two Indian spies from an area along the Line of Control (LoC) and handed them over to the Gilgit-Baltistan police. Indian currency, identity cards and other documents were seized from them, the police said.

Two Indian High Commission officials have been missing since this morning while on official work, sources in India's External Affairs Ministry have said. India’s External Affairs Ministry has raised the issue as the two of them were not found while on duty. The sources have revealed that the matter has been taken up with the Pakistani authorities.

The government sources have said: "A vehicle with two Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) drivers had gone out for duty but did not reach the destination."

The incident comes a few days after the Pakistan security forces claimed to have arrested two Indian spies with Indian currency, identity cards and other documents. They identified themselves as Noor Mohammad Wani and Feroze Ahmed Lone, residents of Achora village in tehsil Gurez of the Bandipur district in India-administered Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier this month, Delhi Police arrested two officials of the Pakistani High Commission in an espionage case. Police said that the suspects wanted to lure and trap the railway staff and acquire information about the movement of army units and defence equipment, like tanks and artillery via trains.

The spying allegations come at a time of heightened border tensions, as troops continue to exchange fire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. India and Pakistan have been in a conflict over Jammu and Kashmir since 1947 but the matter escalated last year in August when India stripped the state of its special status.