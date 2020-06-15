Share:

This letter refers to the plight of the Muslims of Kashmir, Syria, Palestine, India and Yemen. The world is suffering from the coronavirus pandemic, irrespective of religion, faith, creed, or race. It is, however, sad to see that Muslims living in countries with Muslim minorities such as India and Palestine – surrounded by Israel – are victim to the aggression of the non-Muslim majorities.

Today, we must stand together as human beings irrespective of whether we are Hindus, Muslims, Christians, or Jews. My heart aches when I hear the news of villages of Muslims testing positive for the virus being burned in India. Palestinians are victim to Israeli aggression day in day out.

It is time we listen to the voices of the innocent children, women and old, and stand together as one united Ummah to oppose the oppression we face the world over.

MUJEEB ALI SAMO,

Larkana.