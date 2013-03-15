RAWALPINDI – Two women were rapped in different localities of the city, informed police here on Thursday.

Police arrested the rapists on the complaints of victim ladies and started investigation.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) PS Race Course Rana Sattar a woman Farah Deeba widow of Javed Iqbal was raped by her tenant Muhammad Khan son of Allah Yar at Allama Iqbal Colony. He, while quoting the statement of the victim lady, said that her husband has died and she gave the drawingroom to a man Muhammad Khan on rent to meet her financial needs.

On the day of incident, she said she was alone at home when Khan entered her home and raped her forcefully. She appealed to police to register a case against the rapist.

Police filed case and arrested the accused, besides sending the samples for DNA test, the SHO added.

In the second incident, a married lady namely Fizza Batool wife of Mamraiz Akhter, resident of Mazhar Qayyum Road, Lalazar, informed PS Civil Line officials that her cousin Wasim son of Saleem arrived her home in absence of her husband at 11:30pm on March 12, 2013 and rapped her forcefully. Police, taking action, registered a case and nabbed the accused.

Meanwhile, three unknown robbers snatched a car from the driver of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Kahuta office-bearer at gunpoint from the area of PS New Town.

Lodging a complaint with police, the victim driver Manzoor Ahmed said that he went F-Block to drop the daughters of PTI Kahuta President Raja Waheed to Punjab Girls Colleges in the car.

He said that he was returning to home after dropping the girls when three unidentified inrtruders intercepted him on gun point and later snatched Honda VTI Oriel car (ICT-MW-169) and fled. Police penned in case and launched investigation with no arrest or recovery so far.

On the other hand, police, during an ongoing campaign against the anti-social elements, arrested 14 people on account of having drugs and illegal weapons during several raids at various localities of the city.

As per detail, PS Ratta Amral officials held two drug peddlers and recovered 12.3 kg Charas from their possession.

SHO PS Ratta Amral Syed Azhar Hussain Shah, sharing the detail with media, informed that on a tip off, police apprehended two notorious drug peddlers namely Zahid Ali son of Muhammad Sahib and Muhammad Naveed son of Banars, residents of Kaliamabad and seized 12.3 kg Charas from their possession. A case has been registered against the drug peddlers while further investigation was on, he added.

The other narcotics and illegal weapons, recovered by police from 12 accused, included 775 grams of Charas, 2 pistols of 30 bore with 4 bullets, 1 pistol of 30 bore, 2 riffles of 12 bore and fireworks, police spokesman added.