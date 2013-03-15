

SIALKOT - Eight dacoits looted 2,500 tolas gold ornaments worth amounting to Rs15 million from two jewellery shops located on Aziz Shaheed Road in Cantt area the other night.

Reportedly, the armed dacoits took hostage three private security guards namely Muneer, Ehsan and Ahmed Ali and entered two jewellery shops owned by Farhan and Arshad.

They looted 1,000 tolas gold ornaments from Farhan’s shop and 1,500 tolas gold ornaments from the shop of Muhammad Arshad besides, looting thousands of rupees in cash. The worth of the looted gold ornaments was stated to be Rs15 million.

Meanwhile, District Sarafa Association President Iftikhar Hussain Khari and General Secretary Haji Abdul Rasheed expressed grave concern over the major dacoity incident. The association warned that if the Cantt Police could not arrest the accused within 24 hours, the local jewellers would go on strike from Friday.

The Sialkot Cantt Police have registered a case against the unidentified accused.