LAHORE: Ministry of Law, Justice and Human Rights organised a provincial consultation on “optional protocol to the convention on the rights of the child on the sale of children, child prostitution and child pornography” (OPSC) at a local hotel on Friday.

People from various walks of life attended the meeting to share their views regarding the subject. On the occasion, people from different departments including Social Welfare Department, Labour Department, Higher Education Department, Health Department, Prison Department, Law Department, Zakat & Usher Department, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Department, Child Protection Bureau Department and others participated. Apart from the government departments, members of civil society also attended the meeting. Whereas, Director General International Convention, Ministry of Law, Justice and Human Rights Muhammad Hasan Mangi and Regional Director Lubna Mansoor hosted the event. –Staff Reporter