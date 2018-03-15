SIALKOT-Police raided two dens and arrested 12 people allegedly gambling on cricket matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL), in villages Jaamkey Cheema-Motra and Naanokey, Daska tehsil.

Police have sent Tariq, Boota, Shehzad, Rafiq, Ejaz, Younas, Abbas, Abdul Rehman, Mubashar Khan, Tariq Chauhan and Shehbaz Khan and Wajid Ali after registering a case.

Meanwhile, a minor girl foiled a bid to rape her by making hue and cry in village Ghagarwali-Satrah, Daska tehsil.

According to the police, Hadia (8) was on her way home after attending the school while Huraira took her to an empty room adjacent to a local mosque. As the accused tried to rape her, she raised her alarm and some people gathered there.

Local people caught the accused and handed him over to police. Satrah police have registered a case against the accused and sent him behind bars.

In Daska, police registered a case against accused Waqas for abetting proclaimed offender (PO) Sarfraz Khan to escape from a local hotel located at Lorry Adda Daska after seeing police. Police sent the accused behind bars. The local police also arrested shopkeeper Mushtaq for selling prohibited Sheesha Huqas and electric cigarettes.

Man clubbed to death; two die in accidents



KASUR-A man was clubbed to death while two others were killed in two traffic accidents here the other day.

Police sources said that a man was clubbed to death by unidentified man at suburban village Rosa Bhel. Yasir told Kot Radha Kishan police that his father Ibrahim was asleep was at his outhouse when some unidentified suspect hit an iron rod in his head, killing him on the spot. The police shifted the body to hospital for autopsy. Police suspected the involvement of Javed, Ibrahim’s servant, in the murder. Raids were being conducted for his arrest.

On the other hand, two persons were killed in road accidents. Police said that Umar, 55, was crossing a railway track near Pattoki Railway Station when a Karachi-bound train crushed him to death. In another incident, motorcyclist Sajid was killed after the motorbike he was driving hit a footpath and fell on the road near Talwandi.