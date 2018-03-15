TOBA TEK SINGH-City police registered a case against 17 shopkeepers of Saddr Bazaar on Tuesday for allegedly offering resistance when an anti encroachment team was removing encroachments.

Complainant MC inspector Saleem said in the FIR registered Under Sections 186,147 and 149 of PPC that accused Mohsin Abbas and his other 16 accomplices not only offered resistance but also instigated others to create chaos on the occasion.

BULL RACE: All Pakistan Master Javed Iqbal Memorial Bull-Cart Race was held at Pirmahal near Bypass Road.

Eighty one couples of bulls were brought from different districts and at least 20,000 people watched the event.

Vehari-based bulls won the race and the owner was awarded with cash prize of Rs35,000 by Punjab Counter Terrorism Minister Sardar Ayub Gadhi. University of Agriculture Faisalabad’s Toba subcampus principal Dr Qamar Bilal and Major (r) Nadeem Shahzad also gave cash prizes to the runner up and other position holders on the occasion.