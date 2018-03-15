KARACHI - At least five gangsters were gunned down in alleged encounter followed by the attack on Rangers personnel leaving one dead wounded three others in Zikri Para Lyari.

According to the details, unknown gunmen opened firing on Rangers personnel, resultantly four men wounded in Ali Muhammad Locality, Zikri Para. The wounded personnel were taken to the hospital where one of them succumbed to his injures while his comrades admitted with critical wounds.

Following the attack heavy contingents of law enforcers including police and Rangers rushed to the spot and cordon off the locality. Law enforcement agencies claimed to have gunned down five Lyari gangsters while recovered weapons from their possession.

The gangsters gunned down in alleged encounters were identified as Chaker Ali, Mehar Ali, Amir Ali, Umair Ali and Ameer aka Panda. The bodies of the gangsters associated with Ghafar Zikri gang of Lyari were handed over to the families after autopsy while police registered the case against the gangsters.

Witnesses said that the law enforcement agencies still cordon off the localities and door to door search operation in the area has been continue. Witnesses said that Ghafar Zikri escaped the area returned couple of months ago and continue operating the gang in Lyari. The funeral prayer of the Ranger’s cop Fawad Khan offered at 61 Wing, Abdullah Shah Ghazi.

Home minister Sohail Anwar Syal, Corp Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Shahid Baig Mirza, Interior Secretary Sindh Qazi Shahid Pervaiz, DG Rangers Sindh Major General Muahmmad Saeed, Additional IG Karachi Mustaq Meher and other police high ups participated in the funeral prayer.

The body of deceased ranger man has been set to his hometown Lucky Marwat for burial. DG Rangers Major General Saeed and Add IG Karachi Mustaq Meher were also visited the Zikri Para and appreciated the efforts of personnel. Rangers stressed the residents of Lyari to cooperate with the Rangers and police for the permanent peace in Lyari and informed the Rangers helpline if they found any gangster.