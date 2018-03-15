9th convocation of Virtual University held

LAHORE (PR): Virtual University of Pakistan (VU) commemorated its 9th convocation at a local hotel. A total of 2026 students were conferred degrees for the successful completion of various degree programs. A total of 16 gold medals, 5 computer tablets and 45 merit certificates and were also awarded to outstanding graduates. Major General (t) Obaid Bin Zakria was the chief guest.

Dr Naveed A Malik, Rector VU, welcomed the guests and thanked respected parents for gracing the event with their presence. Dr Naveed A Malik highlighted the achievements of Virtual University, its leading role in delivering information and communication technology based education and contribution in the provision of quality education even to the remotest areas of the country.

He said VU is promoting research culture among its students.

He further said that a fully equipped mobile laboratory for life sciences students is underway, that will provide lab facility across Pakistan. He further added that Virtual University achieved another milestone by winning the DigiSkills training project that is designed to train one million people. He applauded the success of VU students for securing position at Huawei’s International ICT Skill Competition and winning “Best Research Paper Award” from HE

Euroasia Forum office-bearers elected

LAHORE (PR): The election process of Euroasia Forum has been completed. Kashif Younis Mehr and Syed Afraz Ali Nazish have been elected as chairman and president of the Forum respectively.

The other elected office-bearers are: Zamir A. Naushahi, senior vice president, Syed Naveed Ahmed Gilani, vice president, Arshed Farooq, vice president (Finland), Zakir Ullah Khan, secretary general, Naeem Zaidi, secretary finance, Shahnawaz Najmi, secretary information, Shaikh Iftikhar Rasul, director PR/coordination, and Diya Rehman, secretary coordination. 13-member Executive Committee has also been constituted.

Nazish expressed his satisfaction over the completion of the process of the election and hoped that Euroasia Forum will make all-out efforts to boost relations with all the European and Asian countries.

He said that Euroasia Forum will organize a 3-day Euroasia Expo-2018 at Lahore during last week of September this year.

Federal, provincial officers visit SLIC office

KARACHI (PR): State Life Insurance Corporation’s principal office here was visited by federal & provincial officers participating in the 25th Mid Career Management Course (MCMC) in ‘The National Institute of Management (NIM), Quetta’, as part of their inland study tour. They were headed by Khwaja Shaukat Hussain, chief instructor. They were welcomed by senior management of the State Life Insurance Corporation including executive director Ghufran Memon.

PPL donates Rs20m to Indus Hospital

KARACHI (PR): Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has donated Rs 20 million to Indus Hospital (IH) for construction and setting up of an 8-bed general ward at its upcoming Lahore-based facility.

MD &CEO PPL Syed Wamiq Bokhari presented the donation cheque to Executive Director Medical Services, Indus Health Network Dr Muhammad Shamvil Ashraf and Senior Manager Administration, Sheikh Saeed Memorial Campus (SSMC), IH Dr Farah Bari in the presence of representatives from both organisations at PPL’s head office in Karachi.

Bokhari stressed on PPL’s commitment as a frontline national company to improve the profile of underserved population.“Provision of quality healthcare, as an essential component of ensuring a quality life, has always remained a priority of PPL’s CSR programme”, highlighted Bokhari.

IH, Punjab, a 600-bedtertiary care facility with emergency and specialized wards, operation theatres, intensive and cardiac care units, including paediatric care and laboratories as well as nursing and medical schools is set to start its first phase of operations by end-2018 to provide free-of-cost, quality healthcare to disadvantaged communities residing in Lahore and surrounding areas.

Established in 2007in Karachi, IH reaches to over 2000 in- and out-patients on a daily basis through its 11 owned and operated facilities across the country.

SZABIST hosts seminar

KARACHI (PR): International Women’s Day Seminar, titled ‘Everyday Issues that Dis-empower Women’, was held at SZABIST Karachi Campus the other day.

Welcoming the participants, Shahnaz Wazir Ali, president of SZABIST), spoke about empowerment of women as a norm and that there were many day-to-day issues that hinder women’s path. Nasreen Haque, VP of SZABIST, also spoke on the occasion. Dr Kaiser Bengali, dean Management Sciences, SZABIST, gave the vote of thanks.

Shoaib Akhtar collaborates with Tang

LAHORE (PR): Shoaib Akhtar recently collaborated with Tang Pakistan for its season’s launch and team building activities. The former Pakistani cricketer has endorsed the market leader in powdered beverages, Tang. As part of the activities aligned with the brand, Akhtar visited markets to acknowledge and support the sales teams in their daily chores and helped in stocking Tang’s various stock keeping units (SKUs).

The instant fruit drink brand has linked its association with Shoaib Akhtar through the integrated theme, ‘speed’ as Tang is quick and easy to make and is based on simple steps comprising of mixing and stirring. The mentioned theme has also been incorporated in the activities planned during the phases of the collaboration.