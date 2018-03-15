SIALKOT-Ambassador of France in Pakistan Mr Marc Barety held a meeting with local exporters at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), and said that the time was high to do more for advancing bilateral ties.

He said that his country was very keen to develop strong business contacts with Pakistan, and also focusing on the promotion of the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Pakistan.

He added that his country would explore opportunities for the transfer of advanced technology to Pakistan. He added that B2B contacts could help boost mutual trade ties between Pakistan and France. He said that France was ready to make strenuous efforts for the purpose.

He added that his country was very keen to boost trade ties with Pakistan. He pledged to make efforts to remove all the hurdles from the trade promotion.

He invited Sialkot exporters to divert their business activities to France. He said that the Sialkot exporters were much aware of the international standards. They also have the great potential to explore and capture the international trade markets of France and EU countries through France, he said.

He assured Sialkot exporters their easy access to French trade markets and even the EU trade markets through France. He also asked the Sialkot exporters to participate in the international trade fairs and exhibitions to be held in France.

He also stressed a need for making some effective joint efforts to boost mutual trade between Pakistan and France. He vowed to make an all-out effort to boost trade ties between Pakistan and France, saying that the time was ripe to further strengthen these mutual trade ties.

The French ambassador showed keen interest in SCCI’s business development-oriented documentary “Sialkot the City of Progressive People” screened out during the important meeting held at SCCI.

