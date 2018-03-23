Bodies of three newborn babies were found from a garbage heap in Saddar area of Karachi.

According to police officials, the bodies were discovered on Wednesday by a passerby in a heap of garbage near a hospital in Taj complex area of Saddar town.

An investigation is being conducted by the police. Nearby hospitals and maternity homes have been approached for any information regarding the identity of the infants or a suspect.

After the legal formalities were performed, bodies were moved to Chhipa mortuary for the time being.