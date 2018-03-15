LAHORE - Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zakria Zakar has said that libraries are source of generating ideas. He was addressing the book launch by Punjab University Book Club on two books titled “Perspectives on Gender: Reader” and “Sociology: Themes and Perspectives: Reader” recently complied by the PU VC. Chief Librarian Haroon Usmani, senior faculty members and a large number of students aspiring for attempting competitive examinations were present on the occasion. Addressing the ceremony, Dr Zakar said that libraries should not be used to improve grades only rather students must visit it to establish their connection with different fields of knowledge.