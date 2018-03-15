MULTAN-Bahauddin Zakariya University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Tahir Ameen has said that Pakistan needs to review its foreign policy and researchers should be taken on board while making foreign policy.

Talking to a group of trainee officers from 25th midcareer management group here on Wednesday, the VC said that elements like rule of law, consistency in democratic process and provincial autonomy are vital for the existence of any state. He feared that noose is being tightened around Pakistan despite its cooperation in war against terrorism.

Answering questions from the delegates, the VC said that BZU stands fifth among top varsities of the country and it has been playing a key role in development of South Punjab region. He said that the varsity has a student counselling department, which conducts job fairs regularly to offer jobs to the students. He said that the BZU introduced new degrees in view of requirement of new age. Later on, Director of Centre for International Studies Dr Muqarrab Akbar showed the delegation around the varsity campus.

CORRUPT OFFICIAL SENTENCED

Accountability Court Multan convicted on Wednesday a post office official, who committed massive embezzlement, and sentenced him to three-year rigorous imprisonment along with Rs3,512,420 fine upon finding him guilty as charged.

According to details the accused Muhammad Ramzan was involved in misappropriation of funds while working at General Post Office (GPO) Darya Khan, Rajanpur. During his posting tenure he illegally withdrew huge amounts from accounts of 23 innocent account holders thus committed criminal breach of trust. Accused prepared bogus papers for withdrawals of amounts.