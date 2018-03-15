HAFIZABAD-The district administration pledged to show no leniency to the indifferent and corrupt personnel of the Health Department.

Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed directed the drugs inspector and health officers to show zero tolerance to the quacks playing havoc with human lives. Addressing a meeting of the District Quality Control Board, she said that Punjab Healthcare Commission has launched vigorous campaign against the quacks and those selling prohibited medicines. She called upon the local officers of health department to take strict action against the quacks and seal all such clinics and medical stores without. She said they were playing with the lives of citizens by selling dangerous and prohibited drugs. She said that it was moral and official duties of the health personnel to take concrete steps to protect the lives of the citizens.