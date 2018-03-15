LAHORE - A lawyer on Wednesday moved an application to the Lahore High Court seeking directives to constitute a commission to examine fee structure, legitimate tax, annual income figures and expenditures of private schools allegedly fleecing students in the name of education.

Judicial Activism Panel Chairman Azhar Siddique filed the plea in an already pending petition, submitting that the students had been suffering in the hands of private schools and colleges. He said the income of these institutions was showing that how much the students were being fleeced.

He submitted that a commission was needed to be constituted in virtue with Section 75 read with Section 151 and all other enabling provisions of the code of civil procedure to pursue the forensic audit, the income statement of these schools, the tax returns being filed by these institutions and a total cost of educating a single student for the five years private schools. The petitioner said that expert charted accountant should audit the financial data of schools’ owners and submit report before the court to meet the ends of justice. He also referred towards the suo motu recently taken by the Supreme Court on school education.

He said the SC had ordered forensic audit report of the schools along with the income statements. Mr. Siddique said the apex court had also summoned tax record of the medical colleges Education, he said, was one of the fundamental rights of the citiens and the state was bound to protect basic rights under the law.

The petitioner pointed out that the schools had been minting money in billions from the students, and have turned into a big industry. In such situation, provision of quality education was nothing more than a dream. He said asked the court to constitute a commission to get forensic audit of private schools fleecing students in the name of education.

Notices to ECP

The Lahore High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Election Commission of Pakistan and the federal government on a petition questioning victory notification issued to newly-elected senators hailed from PML-N.

Justice Shahid Karim was hearing the petition moved by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf’s leader Dr Zarqa Suharwardi Taimur. The judge also directed the court’s office to consolidate all identical petitions.

Dr. Zarqa through her petition submitted that the respondent senators of the ruling party had not been eligible to contest the senate polls even as independents after the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as party’s head. She said that former prime minister and PML-N’s former president Nawaz Sharif had issued them tickets to contest Senate elections.

She said that the respondents were allowed to contest election which was sheer violation of the constitution despite that the leader who issued them tickets had already been disqualified.

A disqualified person how could issue tickets, the petitioner said.

She prayed the court to suspend the victory notifications of all the eleven returned senators from Punjab backed by the PML-N till final decision of her petition. She also prayed the court to seek an explanation from the ECP that under what law it had permitted the respondent senators to run for the polls as independent candidates. The court would resume hearing on April 02.