LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission has closed down businesses of 26 quacks in the city, and initiated further proceedings against them. According to a press release Wednesday, during the last two days, the PHC teams had sealed 26 businesses of quacks which comprised 13 general quacks, seven fake dentists, four hakeems and two bone-setters. 13 quacks were posing as general physicians. These included Riaz Clinic, Iqbal Clinic, Ali Clinic, Hafsa Clinic, Asghar Clinic, Sher-e-Rabbani Clinic, Fauji Clinic and Medical Store, Ghazanfar Clinic, Ajmal Clinic, Lasani Clinic, Tauseef Clinic, Al-Shifa Clinic and Ali Children Clinic. The teams also sealed seven fake dentists, which were: Shamsi Dental and Optical Centre Syed Dental Care Centre.