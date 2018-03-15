MIRPURKHAS - Mirpurkhas Divisional Commissioner Shafique Ahmed Mahesar ordered the official concerned to stop the illegal construction at vacant plot of Mirpurkhas divisional forest office on Wednesday.

He asked the Deputy Commissioner Zahid Memon to stop the illegal construction and resume construction with prior permission of the Sindh government.

According to official sources, the Revenue Department and Building Department about two weeks back begun the construction of the building of director information office at the vacant plot of the divisional forest office.

Divisional Forest Officer Irshad Jeesar said that he tried to stop the illegal construction at plot by sending letters to the deputy commissioner and Mirpurkhas District and Sessions Judge Iqbal Khowaja.

He said that they did not take any notice and illegal construction remained continue without any interval, however on Tuesday he met with the divisional commissioner and apprised him whole situation with the official record and map regarding illegal construction on the land.

He added the deputy commissioner said he had sent proposal to Sindh Board of Revenue Department to give the above plot for construction of the above office building at the land of divisional forest office. However on Wednesday illegal construction was stopped at the above land.

MINERS’ CONSTRUCTION

PROJECTS ON THE CARDS

Sindh Farmer’s Organisation Council (FOC) Chairman Javed Ahmed Junejo said the government project to lining the distributaries and canals with cost of Rs 30 billion have been made target of gross corruption by concerned officers and contractors.

He was speaking at FOC meeting held here on Wednesday that was attended by office bearers and workers.

He further said that Rs7 billion were approved for lining of miners and distributaries of Thar Canal and Khipro Canal and work on site continued of lining of Noor Wah, Chhor Wah, Kot Wah, Thar tail, Thar Wah, Girhoor, Sheba Shakh, Daro Bazaar Shakh and Samathry.

He added unfortunately instead to give benefit to the abadgars, real contractors had given work on quota to other inexperienced contractors. Resultantly, they were using sub standard materials without any technical assistant and leaving technical fault in the work.

He blamed that now head abadgars would also be deprived of irrigation water after completion of sub standard work in the above distributaries and miners.

He visited Lal Khan Shakh where tail and head abadgars made complaints him about use of substandard materials in lining work and faulty work was being made at the site.

He further said that bureaucracy and inexperienced contractors have created technical fault in work in the distributaries and miners of canals of Thar and Khipro owing to inexperienced contractors.

He said that for stopping the corruption and use of sub standard materials in ongoing work he has been convened the emergency meeting of five abadgar organisations to make important decision and also to contact with NAB Karachi in this regard.