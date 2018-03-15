islamabad-Obesity and diabetes are alarmingly on the rise in Pakistan and will be a pandemic within a decade if measures are not taken according to a recent research, speakers said on Wednesday.

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) organized a workshop to spread awareness on obesity and laparoscopy for treatment of this disease.

Speakers said that the government spends billions on complications due to Diabetes which includes treatment for heart disease, Stroke, Blindness, Renal Failure and gangrene of limbs needing amputation.

Metabolic or Bariatric surgery has shown to be effective in curing or at least controlling the complications of diabetes and obesity much better than the currently available medical treatment, experts said.

Doctors in PIMS hospital conducted a number of successful surgeries on Obese and Diabetic patients since 2015. However, non-availability of advanced equipment for treatment of this disease has constrained efforts, said Dr Aatif Inam Shami

Prof Mumtaz Maher emphasized in his speech about the role of public hospitals to propagate this speciality so the pandemic of diabetes can be avoided and suggested the hospital administration to take lead in training of Metabolic Surgery.

Executive Director (ED) PIMS, Dr Raja Amjad Mehmood appreciated the efforts of Dr Aatif Inam Shami and said that he will soon establish a dedicated Metabolic and Bariatric surgery department at the hospital as it is slowly turning into a necessity.

Later, it was decided that existing facilities at PIMS can be immediately upgraded by procuring advanced equipment needed for Bariatric Surgery which will require PKR 30-40 million and a PC1 will be submitted for approval to establish a state of art †dedicated centre for Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery and thus will enable the institute to save billions of rupees’ spent by the government in treating complications of Diabetes and Cardiovascular diseases due to obesity.