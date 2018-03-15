SADIQABAD-Scores of people protested against, what they called, the month-long abduction of a renowned social and political figure and tehsil president of Arain Welfare Movement Dr Amjad Hussain by police here the other day.

The people, gathered at the residence of Dr Amjad, told The Nation that the police, in the wee hours of February 11, 2018, abducted Dr Amjad and drove him to an unknown place.

They said that they immediately dialled 15 and also reached the City police station for the submission of a complaint. “But the police haven’t take any action despite the lapse of a month rather they humiliate us with their rude behaviour,” they alleged, and adding that the police had abducted Dr Amjad on the orders of DSP Sadiqabad Circle police Mehr Nasir Ali Sial and since then, he had been in illegal police hostage. They chanted slogans against the police.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) district leader Ch Akram said that Dr Amjad should have been tried in court if he had committed any unlawful act. “The police officials should not abduct any person for personal disputes,” he maintained.

People appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the police higher-ups to take notice of the issue and order the police early recovery of the doctor. Later, PTI leader Ch Sajjad Warraich arrived at the residence of Dr Amjad and assured his family of his party’s support.

During a meeting with Sajid Hussain, Dr Saqib’s brother, he said that the abductee had been subjected to political victimisation, and adding that the PTI would raise voice against his abduction at every forum.