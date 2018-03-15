islamabad - Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan in compliance of Supreme Court orders has decided to develop a roadmap for eradication of unregistered drugs from the country, said an official on Wednesday.

According to the statement issued, Chief Executive Officer DRAP convened a meeting with representatives of Provincial Health Departments to develop a roadmap for eradication of spurious, unregistered and sub-standard medicines.

Statement said meeting was convened on the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan, in which the apex court has ordered to prepare a roadmap within two months for eradication of spurious, unregistered and sub-standard medicines.

Apart from representatives of the Provincial Health Departments, Director (PE&R), Director (Licensing), Director (Health & OTC), Director (Pharmacy Services) and Additional Directors of DRAP’s field offices also attended the meeting. CEO, DRAP briefed the members regarding all the actions taken against M/s. Everest Pharmaceuticals, Islamabad, who was found in manufacturing of unregistered & spurious medicines. The firm was involved in manufacturing and sale of 28 unregistered medicines.

The Director (PE&R) in his presentation told that to harmonize inter provincial trade is one of the functions of the DRAP. In this regard DRAP intends to initiate all activities against spurious, unregistered and sub-standard medicines in consultation with the Provincial Health Departments.

The attendees were informed that the situation of implementation on the Drug Regulation has improved in 2017 than 2016. Pakistan is included in those countries, where a large number of drug samples are picked up for test/ analysis.

Due to the activities of the DRAP and provinces, the percentage of spurious drugs has dropped in 2017. Drug Courts have imposed a fine of 32 million on the various accused.