ISLAMABAD - Commodore Ahmed Fauzan of Pakistan Navy (PN) has been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral with immediate effect.

According to PN spokesperson, Rear Admiral Ahmed Fauzan was commissioned in Weapon Engineering Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1986. During his illustrious career, he has served on various Command and Staff appointments.

His distinguished Staff appointments include General Manager Maritime Technologies Complex (North), Fleet Weapon Engineering Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet, General Manager (Support & Services) PN Dockyard, Director Naval Weapon & Equipment and Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Technical) at Naval Headquarters Islamabad.

Presently, Rear Admiral Ahmed Fauzan is serving as Commandant PNS KARSAZ, Karachi and he will take over as Director General Maritime Technologies Complex on 16th March 18. He is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College and National Defence University Islamabad. Rear Admiral Ahmed Fauzan also holds Masters Degree in Real Time Electronic Systems from UK.

In recognition of his meritorious services, Rear Admiral Ahmed Fauzan has been awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military).