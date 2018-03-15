BAHAWALPUR: Four policemen were arrested after a murder accused escaped from CCU of Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital (BVH) here on Wednesday. Murder accused Muzaffar was brought to Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital a week ago with some cardiac problem from where he escaped taking advantage of the slackness of the police personnel deployed for his security. The four cops deployed for security of the murderer-at-large were arrested and being interrogated.