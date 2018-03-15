QILA DIDAR SINGH-A local Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader maintained that people of NA-84 constituency would accord a warm welcome to party chairman Imran Khan in the party’s public meeting scheduled to be held on March 21st.

He claimed that the public meeting would prove that Gujranwala district was no long the stronghold of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N). Talking to The Nation, Ch Bilal Ejaz said that the rulers would have to answer for the public money they looted and laundered into offshore accounts.

On the other hand, PTI candidate for the slot of Punjab Assembly Ch Qasim Akram said during a meeting with PTI Central Punjab president Aleem Khan that consultation with the local party office-bearers, concerning the success of the PTI’s March 21st public meeting at Gujranwla, had been completed. Later, during a media talk, he said that the incumbent rulers had performed nothing except adding to public woes. He vowed to go all out for the success of the party in the next general election.

BOY ABDUCTED BY UNCLE RECOVERED

Police claimed to have recovered a boy abducted by his maternal uncle after a dispute with mother of the former here the other day. According to police, suspect Afzaal had abducted his nephew after a dispute with his mother, suspect’s sister. Ladhewala Check-Post In-charge sub inspector Liaqat Randhawa arrested the suspect along with accomplices including Kashif and Farah Hussain.

The police handed over the boy to the parents and put the accused behind bars.