rawalpindi-An 18-hole Golf Tournament was organised by Islamabad PAWS in collaboration with Bahria Pines Golf Club on the first 9-hole USGA (United States Golf Association) Standard Golf Course in Pakistan at Bahria Golf City, Murree Expressway.

Islamabad PAWS is a non-profit charity organisation established by diplomats and local citizens of Islamabad who are passionate about animals and are highly concerned about the plight of ahuge population of stray animals livingon the streets of Islamabad.

A full field of golfers from various countries enthusiastically participated in the tournament. Team Pakistan was the winner of the 4-Ball Texas Scramble with Team USA finishing as 1st runner up and Team Britainas 2nd Runner Up. Moreover, Team South Africa was declared as the most enthusiastic team at the tournament.

The competition was followed by a lavish lunch and a vibrant ‘Prize-Giving Ceremony’ which was attended by a large number of diplomats, sponsors & notables from Islamabad. The winning teams received their trophies from Major General (Rtd.) Muhammad Ali, President & Executive Director of Bahria Golf City, Mr. Zafar Bakhtawari, Chairman D.Watson Group of Companies, Mr. Dawood Amjad on behalf of Dr. Maria Sultan, Director-General South Asian Strategic Stability Institute, R Joppie Muller on behalf of Aerosud Aerospace Systems Ltd, South Africa and Mr. Alamgir Khan, MD Freelance Movers.

In conclusion, the management of Islamabad PAWS thanked all the players and guests for their overwhelming participation and Bahria Golf City, South Asian Strategic Stability Institute, Solat & Co. Real Estate Advisors, D.Watson Group of Companies, Aerosud Aerospace Systems Ltd South Africa and Freeline Movers for their generous sponsorships and patronage of the entire event.

It was also heartening to see that a number of businesses from Islamabad had taken a keen interest in this corporate social responsibility thus sponsoring a number of attractive Lucky Draw prizes for the guests. These businesses include Serena Hotel, Tuscany Courtyard, Centaurus Mall, Suki Sushi, Loafology Bakers, Kitchen Cuisine, Flash, Faiza’s Salon, Gold Spa & Impladent Dentists. Courtesy to these sponsors, hardly any guest left the ceremony without a gift.

The most encouraging aspect was that the organisers announced that all the funds generated through the eventwill be utilised for the vaccination, treatment, rehabilitation & stabilisation of stray animals in Islamabad and for the purpose of alleviating their suffering and mitigating serious health hazards that they cause to our Environment. All the participants appreciated the announcement and lauded the efforts of the organisers.