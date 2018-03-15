MIRPUR (AJK]-AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the government has focused on the provision of health facilities in the far-flung areas of AJK.

Addressing the 1st convocation of the AJK Medical College in the state’s capital town, the President felicitated the faculty, students and their parents on the successful completion of their medical studies. He said that it was just the beginning of their illustrious careers and they must continue to concentrate on pursuing excellence in their academic and professional fields. He said the key to success was to exude confidence and not to be reluctant in taking up challenges.

Underscoring the importance of social responsibility, he said that as doctors they must show compassion and empathy in dealing with the patients. “Your foremost duty is to serve the society and to treat the patients with utmost dignity and commitment while maintaining doctor-patient confidentiality,” he said.

Referring to Hippocrates’ oath, President AJK said, “You are healers of the ill and must not bear ill-will. Your practice must only be for benign purposes.” He said, “Today you owe your success to the hard work of your teachers and selfless devotion of your parents. You can not overlook or ignore their sacrifices.”

He urged the successful students to peek a glimpse into our magnificent history, where Muslim scientists had presented some of the greatest known works in the fields like medicine, algebra, optics, trigonometry and astronomy. In this context, he said, these personalities must be their inspiration; and academic excellence. He said the pursuit of innovation and research must be their aspiration.

The president highlighted the need to build a knowledge-based economy to compete with global standards of prosperity and progress. He asserted them to learn modern and latest techniques of medicine like robotic surgeries, transplantation, interventional radiology, genetic engineering, vitro-fertilization, and other new-age medical techniques. Similarly, the doctors must research in indigenously developing vaccines; and producing reliable and cost-effective medicines for the benefit of the masses, he added.

He said that the government was taking constructive efforts in providing the public with healthcare at the basic health units and hospitals established in the sub-divisions and divisions. He said, “We are in dire need of committed medical practitioners to cater for the patients. AJK government will eliminate ghost doctors, nurses and will launch a crackdown against quacks operating in the region.”

He said, “In this age of connectivity, we must connect with their peers and the global civil society in highlighting the plight of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in Indian Occupied Kashmir. The matter should be taken up with renewed vigour and consistency to sensitise the world to the gross human right violations taking place in IOK.”

On the occasion, the president also awarded medals and shields to the position holders on their success.