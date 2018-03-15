LAHORE-In celebration of his grand finale at PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week 2018, Pakistan’s iconic couturier HSY is set to host a grand sale at his Gulberg Galleria Store in Lahore on 15th to 17th of March. The grand sale will offer patrons first of its kind discounts on the brand’s luxury pret, bridals, formals, menswear and sherwanis making it the biggest sale for the brand ever! As part of the brand’s continuous commitment to supporting women, HSY has tied up with the “Labour and Love” initiative for this sale. Patrons of the brand attending the sale will be able to purchase items from “Labour and Love”, 100% proceeds from which will go to the wonderful women artisans who have crafted the products.

Talking to this scribe, HSY said that we are celebrating 24 years of our achievement in Fashion Industry. Every single thing in our store will be on sale at Gulberg Galleria. It will be a treat for all fashion lovers to buy clothes of their choice including bridal and luxury prêt.