Bronze statue of Jinnah unveiled at Lahore Arts Council

Lahore Arts Council Director General Atta Muhammad Khan unveiled the bronze statue of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah Wednesday. The DG said on the occasion that Jinnah is the beacon of light for the nation who fought selflessly to gain independence for Muslims of the sub-continent. “The statue will remind us the services of Jinnah,” he said.–Staff Reporter

LWMC sanitary workers call off strike

A strike held by sanitary workers came to an end after negotiations with LWMC management Saturday. A bigwigs of LWMC at a meeting under MD Bilal Mustafa Syed assured the protesting workers of addressing their concerns.The LWMC MD said that the company is already giving health facility to its workers in all government hospitals, further the Sunday and Easter incentives of workers was also approved. According to LWMC press release, Union leaders showed satisfaction over the negotiations.–Staff Reporter

Transfer, posting

The Punjab government on Wednesday transferred and posted police officers. As per the notification issued by the S&GAD, DIG Establishment II Shahzad Sultan was transferred and posted as DIG Crimes and Investigation Branch. Meanwhile, DIG Telecommunication and Transport Ahmad Ishaq Jehangir replaced Shahid Javed and was posted as DIG Logistics and Procurement. DIG Logistics Shahid Javed was posted as DIG Communication while DIG Crime Branch Babur Bakhat Quraishi was transferred and posted as DIG Establishment II.–Staff Reporter

Call for promotion

Pakistan Medical Association has demanded taking steps for promotion of senior medical officers in BPS-18 to Principal Medical Officer in BPS-19. At a meeting chaired by President PMA Punjab Dr Izhar Ahmed Chaudhry on Wednesday, the participants demanded the chief minister and health minister to intervene and resolve the issue of doctors awaiting promotion for more than two decades. The meeting demanded resolving the issue before March 31 as any delay after that would cause doctors to wait for another one year for promotion.–Staff Reporter

Moot on health

Citizen’s voices should be given due importance while making strategies and taking policy decisions regarding provision of services at BHUs’, demanded citizens representatives at District Advocacy Forum held at a local hotel on Wednesday. Civil Society activist Miqdad Syed shared a brief presentation regarding Health & Nutrition Rights & Entitlements of citizen. He said that civil society has played a pivotal role in the notification of Infant Feeding Board by gathering all stakeholders at one platform. But unfortunately, he said, civil society has not been engaged for the effective implementation of Breastfeeding legislation. Multisectoral stakeholders attended the event also participated by male/female representatives from villages in the close vicinities of 30 BHUs of Lahore. The major issues highlighted at the forum included absence of necessary infrastructure, equipment like ultrasound, potable water and illegal occupation of residential quarters.–Staff Reporter

Muttahida Majlis-e- Amal ‘united’

Leaders of religious parties have ruled out differences in Mutahidda Majlis-e-Amal on nomination of the office-bearers of the alliance. It was almost agreed among the parties that Maulana Fazalur Rehman would lead the alliance of five religious parties – JUI-F, JI, JUP-Imam Noorani, Islami Tehreek and Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith – while the JI leader will serve as MMA’s secretary general, said a leader of the JUI-F. MJA and IT heads will be senior vice presidents while JUP-Imam Noornai leader may act as spokesperson the alliance. However, he added, the official announcement will be made on MMA’s meeting on March 20 and there might be slight changes in representations. Meanwhile, JI Secretary General said that the ruling party was defeated in the Senate elections due to the cracks within its own ranks. In a statement, he added that the Senators of the MMA parties had voted for the government candidate Raja Zafarul Haq. He counseled the ruling party to abandon the policy of confrontation with the state institutions as this would destroy the whole set up. He said that the corruption of the dictators ruling under the cover of democracy had created difficulties for the state.–Staff Reporter

9th Convocation of Virtual University

The Virtual University of Pakistan (VU) commemorated its 9th convocation at Faletti's Hotel Lahore. A total of 2026 students were conferred degrees for the successful completion of various degree programs. A total of 16 gold medals, 5 computer tablets and 45 merit certificates and were also awarded to outstanding graduates. Major General ® Obaid Bin Zakria graced the occasion as chief guest. Addressing the jubilant audience on this auspicious occasion, Dr. Naveed A. Malik, Rector VU, highlighted the achievements of Virtual University, its leading role in delivering information and communication technology based education and contribution in the provision of quality education even to the remotest areas of the country. He applauded the success of VU students for securing position at Huawei’s International ICT Skill Competition and winning “Best Research Paper Award” from Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC).–Staff Reporte



78pc of emergency calls are hoax: PSCA

At least 78 percent of all calls to the 15 emergency helpline during the last two months were a hoax, said the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) here the other day. PSCA stated that during the months of January and February, they received 561,815 calls of which 438,800 were a hoax. Only 10 percent of the calls, which is 51,806, were about genuine actionable concerns, while 5 percent of the calls, which is 30,486 only sought information and consultation. They added that 4,815 calls reported theft and burglary while 1,194 reported eve-teasing and harassment. Thirty nine calls concerned cases of attempted murder, 494 reported kidnappings and 1,520 were about aerial firing. Furthermore, 30 calls reported loudspeaker violations, 194 reported blocked roads and 84 calls were made concerning bike theft. For integrated services such as Rescue 1122, the fire brigade and traffic management concerns, they received 3,945, 423 and 7,716 calls respectively.–Press Release