Man molests 13-year-old housemaid



KASUR: A man allegedly raped a 13-year-old housemaid at Bhamba village here the other day. Father of the rape victim told Kot Radha Kishan police that his two daughters - 13-year-old “A” and 11-year-old “M” - worked at the house of suspect Nawab at Valencia Town, Lahore. He alleged that his daughter “A” came to the house of suspect’s daughter Tehmina at Bhamba, Kot Radha Kishan few days back. He added that Tehmina left for Sharif City Hospital along with her mother, leaving her two-month-old son with “A” at house. “Finding no one at house, suspect Nawab raped “A” and he raped her again at his Lahore house,” he alleged. The police registered a case against the accused and were conducting raids for arrest of the accused. Kasur DPO Zahid Nawaz Murawwat has ordered the DSP Saddr circle and Kot Radha Kishan SHO to go all out for early arrest of the culprit.–Staff Reporter

Academy owner sexually abuses student

TOBA TEK SINGH: An academy owner allegedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old student here on Wednesday. The Gojra City Police registered FIR against the accused. According to the police, complainant Muhammad Ashraf’s son Zain was a student at an academy owned by a teacher Muhammad Irfan located in Islampura locality of Gojra. On Wednesday, as tuition class ended, the accused teacher stopped the student on some pretext and allegedly sexually abused him. The student alerted the locals by raising alarms who rushed to the academy but in the meantime the accused managed to flee the scene. The police have launched further investigation.–Staff Reporter

Dacoits set house on fire after looting

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: Dacoits broke in the house in the precincts of civil lines police and made off with cash amounting to Rs6 million, valuables and weapons. After larceny, the dacoits put the house on fire that engulfed the entire house and burnt the household things to ashes. The criminals then fled away with the booty safely, without facing any resistance from the locals. The village dwellers on self-help basis controlled the fire and informed the police about the incident. The SHO with police party reached the place of incident and completed the legal formalities. The owner of the house Ansar Gondal, at the time of incident, was admitted to DHQ Hospital Mandi Bahauddin for treatment and surgical operation of appendix.–Staff Reporter